James Hardie Industries PLC. $JHX Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in James Hardie Industries PLC. (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387,982 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $9,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $640,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 59,775.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,325,912 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in James Hardie Industries by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,478 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHX. William Blair began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Friday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of James Hardie Industries from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Macquarie raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Friday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.27.

JHX opened at $20.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.74. James Hardie Industries PLC. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $43.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.76.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The construction company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $899.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.60 million. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 27.95% and a net margin of 8.75%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that James Hardie Industries PLC. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

