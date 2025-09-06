Jamf Holding Corp. $JAMF Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 811,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,730 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Jamf were worth $9,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 32,950.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jamf during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Jamf in the first quarter worth $126,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Jamf in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its position in Jamf by 19.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Wall Street Zen lowered Jamf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their target price on Jamf from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Jamf from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on Jamf from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th.

Jamf Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.55. Jamf Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $7.09 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Jamf had a positive return on equity of 3.02% and a negative net margin of 7.36%.The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Jamf has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, and Africa. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

