John Wiley & Sons, Inc. $WLY Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its position in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $29,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 35.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in John Wiley & Sons by 37.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in John Wiley & Sons in the first quarter worth about $208,000. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of John Wiley & Sons from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

WLY opened at $39.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its 200-day moving average is $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.10 and a twelve month high of $53.96.

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS. On average, analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.81%.

John Wiley & Sons announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About John Wiley & Sons

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

