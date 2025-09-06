John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as low as $36.10 and last traded at $36.45, with a volume of 137232 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.00 million. John Wiley & Sons had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 5.82%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. John Wiley & Sons has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.900-4.350 EPS.

John Wiley & Sons Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from John Wiley & Sons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 8th. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is currently 92.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

John Wiley & Sons announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 26th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded John Wiley & Sons from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Wiley & Sons

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLY. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 222,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 440,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 43,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 33,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 11,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.94% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.54.

John Wiley & Sons Company Profile

John Wiley & Sons, Inc engages in the provision of research and learning materials. It operates through the following segments: Research, Learning, and Held for Sale or Sold. The Research segment consists of research publishing and research solutions. The Learning segment includes academic and professional reporting lines and consists of publishing and related knowledge solutions.

