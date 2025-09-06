Jump Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $TERN

Jump Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 77.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,501 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,142,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,956 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,633,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,592,000 after purchasing an additional 617,009 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $3,880,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,302,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 673,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 829,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after purchasing an additional 283,354 shares during the last quarter. 98.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.44 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.61.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Terns Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $631.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of -0.04. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.40.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terns Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Amy L. Burroughs acquired 23,314 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $90,225.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 47,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,211.21. This trade represents a 98.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew Gengos acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.93 per share, with a total value of $39,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,250. This trade represents a 66.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 48,314 shares of company stock valued at $186,575. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

