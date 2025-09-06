Jump Financial LLC Makes New $120,000 Investment in Super Group (SGHC) Limited $SGHC

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Group (SGHC) Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 18,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 4,606.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 56.6% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Super Group (SGHC) by 95.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Super Group (SGHC) during the fourth quarter worth $87,000. 5.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SGHC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Super Group (SGHC) in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Super Group (SGHC) from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Super Group (SGHC) from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp began coverage on Super Group (SGHC) in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

SGHC stock opened at $12.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.16. Super Group has a 52 week low of $3.29 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd. Super Group (SGHC)’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. Super Group (SGHC) Limited is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

