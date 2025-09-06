Jump Financial LLC Reduces Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. $FIP

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 77.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,971 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,984 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in FTAI Infrastructure were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get FTAI Infrastructure alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIP. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 16.9% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 24,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure by 10.6% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of FIP stock opened at $4.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a 200 day moving average of $5.32. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $9.96.

FTAI Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

FTAI Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:FIP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $122.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. FTAI Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 20.85% and a negative return on equity of 10.14%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered FTAI Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.00.

Read Our Latest Report on FTAI Infrastructure

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Carl Russell Iv Fletcher acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $44,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,400. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

FTAI Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FTAI Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTAI Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.