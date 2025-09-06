Jump Financial LLC Sells 151,907 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. $BLDE

Jump Financial LLC lessened its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151,907 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Blade Air Mobility were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 66,255.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 13,251 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blade Air Mobility

In other news, General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 47,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $237,095.30. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 1,148,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,675,239.96. This represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 46,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.94, for a total transaction of $231,774.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,340,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,623,774.30. This represents a 3.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 294,913 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,870 in the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 4.0%

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.17. The company has a market capitalization of $389.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.69.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 8.45% and a negative net margin of 7.46%.The company had revenue of $70.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.09 million. Blade Air Mobility has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

