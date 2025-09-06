Jump Financial LLC Sells 6,944 Shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. $RWAY

Jump Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,944 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Runway Growth Finance were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.50 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $11.50) on shares of Runway Growth Finance in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Runway Growth Finance to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of RWAY opened at $10.70 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12 month low of $8.35 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $387.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.70.

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $35.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 million. Equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.5%. This is a boost from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Runway Growth Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.47%.

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

