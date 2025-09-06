Jump Financial LLC Takes $68,000 Position in Universal Electronics Inc. $UEIC

Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,161 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Universal Electronics alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 15,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Universal Electronics Stock Performance

NASDAQ UEIC opened at $4.80 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.23. Universal Electronics Inc. has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $12.50. The company has a market cap of $64.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered Universal Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Universal Electronics

Universal Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Universal Electronics Inc designs, develops, manufactures, ships, and supports control and sensor technology solutions in the United States, the People’s Republic of China, rest of Asia, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers voice-enabled automatically-programmed universal two-way radio frequency, as well as infrared remote controls to video service providers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), retailers, and private label customers; wall-mount and handheld thermostat controllers and connected accessories for smart energy management systems to OEM customers, hotels, hospitality, and system integrators; proprietary and standards-based RF sensors for residential security, safety, and home automation applications; and integrated circuits on which its software and universal device control database is embedded to OEMs, video service providers, and private label customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.