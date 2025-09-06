Jump Financial LLC Takes $74,000 Position in Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR $SLN

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:SLN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 83.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Silence Therapeutics by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Silence Therapeutics by 129.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 106,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 60,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Silence Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLN opened at $5.69 on Friday. Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $1.97 and a 12 month high of $20.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Silence Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SLN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.27). Silence Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.48% and a negative net margin of 294.20%.The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Silence Therapeutics PLC Sponsored ADR will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SLN shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Silence Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Silence Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Silence Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Silence Therapeutics plc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development novel molecules incorporating short interfering ribonucleic acid (siRNA) to inhibit the expression of specific target genes in hematology, cardiovascular, and rare diseases. The company's mRNAi GalNAc Oligonucleotide Discovery platform consists of precision engineered product candidates designed to target specific disease-associated genes in the liver.

Further Reading

