Jump Financial LLC Takes Position in Gladstone Land Corporation $LAND

Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAND. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 1,565.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adero Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised Gladstone Land from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Zacks Research raised Gladstone Land to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Gladstone Land Trading Down 0.6%

LAND opened at $8.98 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.99. The company has a market capitalization of $324.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.41, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.15. Gladstone Land Corporation has a 52 week low of $8.47 and a 52 week high of $14.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0467 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.27%.

Gladstone Land Profile

(Free Report)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Land Corporation (NASDAQ:LAND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.