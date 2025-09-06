K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.87 and traded as high as C$37.53. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$37.50, with a volume of 24,505 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.25.

K-Bro Linen Price Performance

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.23. The stock has a market cap of C$482.25 million, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$34.87.

The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.

