K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$34.87 and traded as high as C$37.53. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$37.50, with a volume of 24,505 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cormark lowered shares of K-Bro Linen from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 13th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$51.25.
Check Out Our Latest Report on K-Bro Linen
K-Bro Linen Price Performance
K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a jul 25 dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.97%.
K-Bro Linen Company Profile
K-Bro Linen Inc is a healthcare and hospitality laundry and linen processor in Canada. It operates in major cities across Canada, and has two distribution centers, providing management services and laundry processing of hospitality, healthcare, and specialty linens. The company provides vital products and services that help people heal, travel, live, and play.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than K-Bro Linen
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.