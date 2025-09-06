KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the subject of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th. Barclays set a $49.00 price objective on shares of KB Home and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KB Home from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of KB Home from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.86.

NYSE:KBH opened at $67.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. KB Home has a 12 month low of $48.90 and a 12 month high of $89.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.36.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.05. KB Home had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that KB Home will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

In other KB Home news, COO Robert V. Mcgibney sold 14,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $749,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 78,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,193,024.40. The trade was a 15.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of KB Home by 124.8% during the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 34,196 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,982 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in KB Home by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of KB Home by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,770 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after buying an additional 19,668 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 18,042 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 174.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 191,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after buying an additional 122,145 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

