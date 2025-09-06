Kennametal Inc. $KMT Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 40,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KMT. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $7,453,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 9.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,778,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,179,000 after purchasing an additional 234,395 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kennametal in the first quarter valued at about $3,949,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kennametal by 6.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,218,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,552,000 after acquiring an additional 181,035 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Kennametal by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,077,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,946,000 after acquiring an additional 83,568 shares during the period.

Shares of KMT opened at $21.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.44.

Kennametal ( NYSE:KMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). Kennametal had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $516.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

KMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research raised Kennametal to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kennametal from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Kennametal from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group raised Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kennametal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $24.00.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

