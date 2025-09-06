KeyCorp Cuts Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR) Price Target to $22.00

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN (NYSEARCA:INR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Get Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN alerts:

INR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company.

Get Our Latest Analysis on INR

Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Price Performance

Insider Activity at Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

Shares of NYSEARCA INR opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN has a twelve month low of $13.27 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.36.

In other news, insider Zack David Arnold purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $76,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,340. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sarah James sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 55,500 shares of company stock valued at $765,958 over the last ninety days.

About Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN

(Get Free Report)

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Market Vectors Indian Rupee/USD ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.