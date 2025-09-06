Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.38 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.53). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.49), with a volume of 23,322,000 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.
Get Our Latest Research Report on KIE
Kier Group Stock Performance
About Kier Group
Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.
Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.
We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kier Group
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for Kier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.