Kier Group (LON:KIE) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 167.38 ($2.26) and traded as high as GBX 187 ($2.53). Kier Group shares last traded at GBX 184 ($2.49), with a volume of 23,322,000 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Kier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Kier Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 210.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 200.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.38. The company has a market capitalization of £801.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,936.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.83, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Kier Group is a leading infrastructure services, construction and property group based in the UK.

Our purpose is to sustainably deliver infrastructure which is vital to the UK with a vision is to be the UK’s leading infrastructure services and construction company.

We operate through three segments; Infrastructure Services, Construction and Property.

