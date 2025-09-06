Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK Stake Cut by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Kinetik alerts:

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Kinetik by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Kinetik by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,114 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $873,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kinetik by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Kinetik during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,656,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinetik Stock Performance

Shares of KNTK opened at $41.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.66 and a beta of 3.16. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $39.25 and a one year high of $67.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.86 and its 200-day moving average is $45.26.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

Kinetik ( NYSE:KNTK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.19. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 8.21%.Kinetik’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 25th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 25th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 421.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KNTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Kinetik from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho set a $53.00 price objective on Kinetik and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Kinetik from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinetik currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.89.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KNTK

Kinetik Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and water. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinetik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinetik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.