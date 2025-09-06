Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Kirby’s Q4 2026 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.20 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Kirby from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kirby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $89.09 on Wednesday. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $132.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The shipping company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.08. Kirby had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $855.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kirby will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirby by 39.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. American Trust purchased a new stake in Kirby in the second quarter worth approximately $264,000. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Kirby by 11.5% in the second quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Kirby by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 46,824 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Kirby by 100.8% in the second quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 200,507 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 100,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

