Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 971 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 99.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 280.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,763.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6,289.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KLIC. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.84 and a 200 day moving average of $34.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 477.63 and a beta of 1.57. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $148.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 0.90%.Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 18th. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is presently 1,025.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $1,112,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 147,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,469,048.31. The trade was a 16.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

