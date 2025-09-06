La-Z-Boy Incorporated $LZB Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 22.8% in the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.6% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 24,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LZB shares. Wall Street Zen lowered La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd. Zacks Research lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

La-Z-Boy Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of LZB stock opened at $36.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $31.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.23.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.06). La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $492.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $502.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. La-Z-Boy has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 4th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.18%.

About La-Z-Boy

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.