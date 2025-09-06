Leeward Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Leeward Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 50,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 187,995,213 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,374,921,000 after acquiring an additional 103,889,872 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 12,173.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 48,837,781 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,293,039,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439,859 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 266,454,194 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $35,782,134,000 after acquiring an additional 36,266,817 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,652,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,864,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,948,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,987,733,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $167.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $172.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 47.58, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 3.60. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.The firm had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.14%.

NVDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 price objective on NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.69.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 168,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.64, for a total transaction of $25,673,284.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,018,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,391,014.08. This represents a 4.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,671,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,872,755 shares of company stock worth $764,283,330. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

