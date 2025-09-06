Leisure Capital Management Boosts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Leisure Capital Management increased its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 48.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,469 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,769,384.43. The trade was a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on AMZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. HSBC boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

