Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $109.83 and traded as high as $137.16. Lennar shares last traded at $135.78, with a volume of 40,432 shares trading hands.

Lennar Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.11 and its 200-day moving average is $109.83. The company has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.06). Lennar had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

About Lennar

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

