LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,518 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.05% of LiveRamp worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAMP. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in LiveRamp by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RAMP shares. Zacks Research cut LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Wall Street Zen cut LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

Shares of NYSE RAMP opened at $28.38 on Friday. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.82 and a fifty-two week high of $36.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 128.99 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.24.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. LiveRamp had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 1.89%.The business had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,980. This trade represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

