Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 9.7% After Analyst Upgrade

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) traded up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock to $20.00. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Lucid Group traded as high as $17.50 and last traded at $17.73. 13,460,388 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average session volume of 11,705,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.16.
A number of other brokerages have also commented on LCID. Stifel Nicolaus set a $2.10 price target on Lucid Group in a report on Friday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lucid Group to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group
Lucid Group Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.76. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.78.
Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($2.80) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.20) by ($0.60). The company had revenue of $259.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 259.57% and a negative return on equity of 79.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.90) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Lucid Group Company Profile
Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.
Featured Stories
