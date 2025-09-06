lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Oppenheimer downgraded the stock from an outperform rating to a market perform rating. The company traded as low as $165.73 and last traded at $171.35, with a volume of 2801060 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $206.09.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LULU. Truist Financial downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $350.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $302.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $238.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, twenty have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, lululemon athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.79.

In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 27,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.69, for a total value of $6,375,178.81. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 110,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,058,829.16. The trade was a 19.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of lululemon athletica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,344,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 37,062.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $159,364,000 after purchasing an additional 561,491 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $218,052,000 after purchasing an additional 464,186 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter valued at $123,894,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in lululemon athletica by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,960,387 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $700,502,000 after purchasing an additional 413,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica Trading Down 18.6%

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $266.09.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

