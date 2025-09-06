Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of Magyar Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.53 and traded as high as $17.50. Magyar Bancorp shares last traded at $17.30, with a volume of 1,552 shares.

Magyar Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $111.60 million, a P/E ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.53.

Magyar Bancorp (NASDAQ:MGYR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Magyar Bancorp had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $8.81 million for the quarter.

Magyar Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 7th. This is a positive change from Magyar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. Magyar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truffle Hound Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magyar Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Magyar Bancorp by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 7,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Magyar Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 133,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.32% of the company’s stock.

About Magyar Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Magyar Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Magyar Bank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in New Jersey, the United States. It accepts various deposit accounts, including demand, savings, NOW, money market, and retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

