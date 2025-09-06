Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE) Critical Contrast

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) and OMS Energy Technologies (NASDAQ:OMSE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Matrix Service and OMS Energy Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMS Energy Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Matrix Service presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.17%. OMS Energy Technologies has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.91%. Given OMS Energy Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OMS Energy Technologies is more favorable than Matrix Service.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -3.04% -14.08% -4.28% OMS Energy Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matrix Service and OMS Energy Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Matrix Service and OMS Energy Technologies”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $728.21 million 0.55 -$24.98 million ($0.81) -18.00 OMS Energy Technologies $203.61 million 1.20 $44.82 million N/A N/A

OMS Energy Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.4% of Matrix Service shares are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Matrix Service shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

OMS Energy Technologies beats Matrix Service on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions. The Utility and Power Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, and upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services. This segment also provides engineering, fabrication, and construction services for LNG utility peak shaving facilities; and construction and maintenance services to power generation facilities, including natural gas fired facilities. The Process and Industrial Facilities segment engages in the refining and processing of crude oil; fractionating and marketing of natural, gas and natural gas liquids; and offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, industrial cleaning services, and capital construction services. The Storage and Terminal Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground crude oil and refined product storage tanks and terminals; engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services related to cryogenic and other specialty tanks and terminals for LNG, NGLs, hydrogen, ammonia, propane, butane, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, and liquid petroleum; and provides plant work, truck and rail loading/offloading facilities, and marine structures, as well as storage tank and terminal maintenance and repair. This segment also manufactures and sells precision engineered specialty tank products, including geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Matrix Service Company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About OMS Energy Technologies

We are a growth-oriented manufacturer of surface wellhead systems, or SWS, and oil country tubular goods, or OCTG products used in the oil and gas industry. These products are primarily used for both onshore and offshore oil exploration and production, or E&P activities in the Asia Pacific and the Middle Eastern and North Africa (MENA) Regions. Our customers often operate in geographic locations where the operating environment requires wellheads, casing and tubing materials capable of meeting exact standards for temperature, pressure, corrosion, torque resistance and abrasion. Our products have been designed, manufactured and certified with the American Petroleum Standards (API) and International Organization of Standardization (ISO). Through our comprehensive and technologically advanced portfolio of SWS and OCTG, we are able to serve as a single-source supplier for our customers and respond to their demand for products. Our operations benefit from our broad, strategically positioned geographic footprint, which supports our ability to supply our (i) Specialty Connectors and Pipes and (ii) Surface wellhead and Christmas tree allowing us to serve our customers operating in the Asia Pacific and MENA Regions. We have finishing facilities in close proximity to some of our top end-users’ E&P operations, for example, we have facilities in Saudi Arabia where our largest client, Saudi ARAMCO Oil is located, which allows us to provide our customers with customized technical solutions and to synchronize our production and logistics with evolving demands. — Our products are also exported to jurisdictions where we do not have a physical location, including countries in North and West Africa. Apart from the SWS and OCTG products, we also offer premium threading services in 5 of the 6 jurisdictions we operate in, which five jurisdictions are Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Brunei and Singapore. For the six months ended September 30, 2024 (Successor), period from June 16, 2023 through March 31, 2024 (Successor), period from April 1 through June 15, 2023 (Predecessor) and financial year ended March 31, 2023 (Predecessor), these four categories constituted 93%, 93%, 87% and 88% of our revenue, respectively. — Our Company was incorporated on December 27, 2023 under the laws of the Cayman Islands. We primarily conduct our business through our subsidiaries (i) OMS (Singapore), (ii) OMS (Saudi Arabia), (iii) OMS (Indonesia), (iv) OMS (Thailand), (v) OMS (Malaysia Holding), (vi) OMS (Malaysia OpCo) and (vii) OMS (Brunei), operating in Singapore, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia and Brunei, respectively. Furthermore, through our localization efforts in collaboration with the various governments, we operate manufacturing facilities and warehouses across these six jurisdictions that we operate in. Our company has established a comprehensive quality control and assurance system for our products. All of our sites hold qualifications for both the ISO 9001 and API Q1 quality management systems. These certifications serve as the foundation for obtaining various product quality qualifications under the API. Different Basis of Accounting — It is important to note that the periods presented were prepared under different bases of accounting. The Predecessor period from April 1, 2023 through June 15, 2023 were prepared under the previous reporting structure before the MBO, whereas the Successor periods from June 16, 2023 through September 30, 2023, for the six months ended September 30, 2024 and the period from June 16, 2023 through March 31, 2024 were prepared under our current reporting structure. As a result, direct comparisons between these Predecessor and Successor periods may not be indicative of our financial performance had both periods been presented under the same basis of accounting. Investors should consider this difference when evaluating the fluctuations in our revenue, gross margin, and net profit. Our principal executive office is in Singapore.

