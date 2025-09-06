Maxi Investments CY Ltd Raises Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Maxi Investments CY Ltd boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 34.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,328 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 7.1% of Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Maxi Investments CY Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $35,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 182,813,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $40,107,544,000 after buying an additional 4,087,933 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 97,076,276 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $21,297,564,000 after buying an additional 11,926,749 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 65,975,984 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,474,471,000 after buying an additional 8,142,030 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 65,709,496 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,416,078,000 after buying an additional 17,681,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 57,268,523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $12,564,961,000 after buying an additional 12,000,745 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.38 and a 1 year high of $242.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $266.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.87.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

