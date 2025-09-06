MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
MBX Biosciences Price Performance
MBX opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. MBX Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $27.50.
About MBX Biosciences
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MBX Biosciences
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- Why DocuSign Could Be a SaaS Value Play After Q2 Earnings
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Lululemon Share Price Has Plenty of Room Left to Fall
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Advanced Micro Devices’ 2026 Forecasts Are Way Too Low
Receive News & Ratings for MBX Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MBX Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.