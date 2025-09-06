MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

MBX Biosciences (NASDAQ:MBX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

MBX Biosciences Price Performance

MBX opened at $11.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $387.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54. MBX Biosciences has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $27.50.

About MBX Biosciences

We are a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Our company was founded by global leaders with a transformative approach to peptide drug design and development. Leveraging this expertise, we designed our proprietary Precision Endocrine Peptide™, or PEPTM, platform to overcome the key limitations of unmodified and modified peptide therapies and to improve clinical outcomes and simplify disease management for patients.

