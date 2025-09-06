McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Given New $360.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $360.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 14.54% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on MCD. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $356.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $364.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.35.

McDonald’s stock opened at $314.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $224.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.50. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $276.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $303.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.45.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.21% and a negative return on equity of 225.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $770,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,713,740. This trade represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,270. This represents a 12.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,544,327. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nova Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. raised its position in McDonald’s by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 85 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

