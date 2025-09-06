McMill Wealth Management Acquires 132 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

McMill Wealth Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,764 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. McMill Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 4,273,237 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $960,666,409.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 897,722,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,816,902,603.28. The trade was a 0.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.38 and a fifty-two week high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $167.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Roth Capital set a $250.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $262.87.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.