Mesa Laboratories, Inc. $MLAB Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,444 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 11,345 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $9,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MLAB. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 151,862 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,026,000 after buying an additional 99,819 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 1,390.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 32,091 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the first quarter worth $2,305,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 14,805.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,036 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 17,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 264,013 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,328,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MLAB. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mesa Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John Sakys sold 642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $62,351.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,249,448.80. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary M. Owens sold 1,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $188,315.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 45,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,426.88. The trade was a 4.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,053 shares of company stock valued at $296,507. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of MLAB opened at $64.75 on Friday. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.45 and a 1 year high of $155.12. The company has a market cap of $356.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.03 and a 200-day moving average of $102.22.

Mesa Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is -457.14%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services life sciences tools and quality control products and services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment offers biological, chemical, and cleaning indicators, used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization decontamination, disinfection, and cleaning processes in the pharmaceutical, medical device, and healthcare industries.

