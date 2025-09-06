MetLife Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 547 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Agios Pharmaceuticals worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,118,000. Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,229,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 74,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 62,570 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 114,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after buying an additional 10,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.3%

NASDAQ:AGIO opened at $36.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day moving average is $33.21. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $62.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.87.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AGIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.19). Agios Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1,590.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.46 million. Research analysts predict that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 1,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $59,701.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 30,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,843.46. The trade was a 5.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sarah Gheuens sold 11,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total transaction of $452,612.86. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 61,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,327,685.29. The trade was a 16.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,448 shares of company stock worth $2,026,141. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AGIO shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGIO

Agios Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.