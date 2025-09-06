MetLife Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in World Kinect Corporation $WKC

MetLife Investment Management LLC reduced its position in World Kinect Corporation (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,410 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of World Kinect worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in World Kinect by 29.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,550,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,959,000 after buying an additional 348,214 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in World Kinect by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,119,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,804,000 after buying an additional 216,903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in World Kinect by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 702,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,333,000 after buying an additional 41,227 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in World Kinect by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 631,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 342,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in World Kinect by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 508,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,001,000 after buying an additional 440,168 shares during the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WKC. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of World Kinect in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on World Kinect from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of NYSE WKC opened at $26.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.38. World Kinect Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.18.

World Kinect (NYSE:WKC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. World Kinect had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Kinect Corporation will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

