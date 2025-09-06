MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $891,000 Stock Holdings in AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. $AVDX

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 105,076 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AvidXchange were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get AvidXchange alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 801.2% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in AvidXchange by 816.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,634 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in AvidXchange during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AvidXchange during the first quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

AvidXchange Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDX opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.76 and a beta of 1.20. AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

AvidXchange Company Profile

AvidXchange ( NASDAQ:AVDX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $110.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.18 million. AvidXchange had a positive return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 1.80%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

(Free Report)

AvidXchange Holdings, Inc provides accounts payable (AP) automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and their suppliers in North America. The company offers AP automation software, a SaaS-based solution that automates and digitizes capture, review, approval, and payment of invoices for buyers; the AvidPay network that connects two-sided payments with buyers and suppliers; and the AvidXchange Supplier Hub, which provides supplier insights to cash flow, tools for in-network invoices and payments, and early payment feature.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AvidXchange Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AvidXchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvidXchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.