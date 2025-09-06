MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $944,000 Holdings in PagerDuty $PD

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PagerDuty were worth $944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 33.4% in the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 206,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 51,616 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 28.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 512.5% in the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 397,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after buying an additional 332,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 7,117.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 33,238 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PagerDuty Trading Down 0.5%

PD stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.10. PagerDuty has a one year low of $13.69 and a one year high of $21.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of PagerDuty to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.70.

PagerDuty Company Profile

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

