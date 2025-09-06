MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $999,000 Holdings in ArcBest Corporation $ARCB

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ARCB. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 477.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ArcBest by 338.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in ArcBest by 185.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ARCB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on ArcBest from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their target price on ArcBest from $84.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on ArcBest from $67.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of ArcBest stock opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.91 and its 200-day moving average is $71.34. ArcBest Corporation has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

