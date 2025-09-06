MetLife Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Materion Corporation $MTRN

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,312 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Materion by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Materion by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 3,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Materion from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.00.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, Director N Mohan Reddy sold 1,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.45, for a total transaction of $121,794.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.17, for a total transaction of $315,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,243.92. This represents a 22.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,295 shares of company stock valued at $557,392. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Materion Price Performance

MTRN stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 3.17. Materion Corporation has a 52 week low of $69.10 and a 52 week high of $123.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.25 and its 200 day moving average is $88.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. Materion had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $431.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Materion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.300-5.700 EPS. Research analysts predict that Materion Corporation will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Materion Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.00%.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Materion Corporation (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report).

