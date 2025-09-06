MetLife Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Hillenbrand Inc $HI

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 687 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 65.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 342.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 4,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:HI opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.84 and a beta of 1.47. Hillenbrand Inc has a 52-week low of $18.36 and a 52-week high of $35.59.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $598.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.48 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 13.53% and a negative net margin of 0.63%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Hillenbrand has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.200-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand Inc will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

About Hillenbrand

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand Inc (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.