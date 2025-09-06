MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 2,197 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. $RAMP

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of LiveRamp worth $984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RAMP. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 9,007.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 344,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,014,000 after buying an additional 341,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,131,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,692,000 after buying an additional 283,747 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,123,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 997,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,072,000 after buying an additional 212,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,798,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,600,000 after buying an additional 168,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RAMP shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (up previously from $48.00) on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of LiveRamp in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

NYSE:RAMP opened at $28.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 128.99 and a beta of 0.92. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.82 and a twelve month high of $36.08.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $194.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.22 million. LiveRamp had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Timothy R. Cadogan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 55,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,980. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

