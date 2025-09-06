MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 268 Shares of ePlus inc. $PLUS

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,727 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLUS. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in ePlus by 377.9% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 625.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in ePlus during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in ePlus by 7.8% during the first quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 4,606 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in ePlus during the first quarter worth about $293,000. 93.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded ePlus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ePlus currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

PLUS opened at $70.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.79. ePlus inc. has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $106.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. ePlus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.42%.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

