MetLife Investment Management LLC Sells 729 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. $EWTX

MetLife Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 43,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 729 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 1,097.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,242 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Edgewise Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 611,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EWTX. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Edgewise Therapeutics from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Edgewise Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edgewise Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.55.

NASDAQ:EWTX opened at $15.57 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -10.05 and a beta of 0.26. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $38.12.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.08. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Koch sold 7,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $106,745.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 30,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,934.85. This trade represents a 20.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Joanne M. Donovan sold 2,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $38,322.18. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 25,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,583.79. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,267 shares of company stock valued at $1,677,815 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of muscle disorders. Its lead product candidate, EDG-5506, an orally administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials, designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy.

