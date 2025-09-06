MetLife Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company $DRH

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,817 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 86,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 156.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 360,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter.

DiamondRock Hospitality Stock Performance

NYSE:DRH opened at $8.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

DiamondRock Hospitality Announces Dividend

DiamondRock Hospitality ( NYSE:DRH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. DiamondRock Hospitality has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.960-1.060 EPS. Analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is 123.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.25 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.63.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

