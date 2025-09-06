Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. cut its position in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 736,045 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 17,384 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 2.6% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $276,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Microsoft alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barings LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Barings LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mirabaud & Cie SA now owns 88,884 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,366,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 784.0% in the first quarter. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $2,407,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 12.1% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 41,786 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the period. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on Microsoft from $490.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Microsoft from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Microsoft from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $612.54.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 149,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.78, for a total value of $75,315,699.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 790,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,206,272.56. The trade was a 15.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Takeshi Numoto sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.32, for a total value of $2,557,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,624,012.52. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Down 2.6%

Microsoft stock opened at $495.00 on Friday. Microsoft Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $344.79 and a fifty-two week high of $555.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 36.29, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $509.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $450.60.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $3.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.30. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 36.15%.The business had revenue of $76.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Microsoft has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

Microsoft Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.