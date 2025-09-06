Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.86% from the stock’s current price.

MIDD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Middleby from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Middleby from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Middleby from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Middleby from $188.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Middleby to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.13.

NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $144.43 on Thursday. Middleby has a one year low of $118.09 and a one year high of $182.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.12.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $977.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $979.59 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Middleby will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Middleby by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Middleby in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Middleby by 168.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Middleby by 760.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Corporation designs, markets, manufactures, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment worldwide. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, and rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, and countertop cooking equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, kitchen ventilation, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, and freezers; soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment; and fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, IoT solutions, and controls development and manufacturing.

