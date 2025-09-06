Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW) versus Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Head to Head Comparison

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) and Ming Shing Group (NASDAQ:MSW – Get Free Report) are both construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Thor Industries and Ming Shing Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thor Industries 2.32% 6.15% 3.61% Ming Shing Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Thor Industries and Ming Shing Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thor Industries 0 9 2 0 2.18 Ming Shing Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Thor Industries presently has a consensus price target of $94.00, suggesting a potential downside of 16.31%. Given Thor Industries’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Thor Industries is more favorable than Ming Shing Group.

96.7% of Thor Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of Thor Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of Ming Shing Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thor Industries and Ming Shing Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thor Industries $9.59 billion 0.62 $265.31 million $4.17 26.94 Ming Shing Group $33.85 million 0.91 -$5.73 million N/A N/A

Thor Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Ming Shing Group.

Summary

Thor Industries beats Ming Shing Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thor Industries

THOR Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles. It also provides aluminum extrusion and specialized component products to RV and other manufacturers. The company provides its products through independent and non-franchise dealers. THOR Industries, Inc. was incorporated in 1980 and is based in Elkhart, Indiana.

About Ming Shing Group

Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is a company mainly engaged in wet trades works, such as plastering works, tile laying works, brick laying works, floor screeding works and marble works. Ming Shing Group Holdings Limited is based in Hong Kong.

