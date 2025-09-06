Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) received a C$6.25 target price from research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s current price.

MAU opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 26.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

