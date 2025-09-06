Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) Given a C$6.25 Price Target at Scotiabank

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Free Report) received a C$6.25 target price from research analysts at Scotiabank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 68.92% from the stock’s current price.
Montage Gold Price Performance
MAU opened at C$3.70 on Thursday. Montage Gold has a one year low of C$1.24 and a one year high of C$3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 26.33 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.55.
Montage Gold Company Profile
