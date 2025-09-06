Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.69 and traded as high as C$18.90. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.72, with a volume of 13,437 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRG.UN. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, August 1st. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.54. The stock has a market cap of C$656.98 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$18.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$17.69.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan acquired 43,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$113.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,949,055.61. Insiders have purchased 48,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,545,837 in the last three months. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.

